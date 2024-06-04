Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..

Insignary Clarity: SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection. built by Insignary. Core capabilities include Source code and binary Software Composition Analysis, Open source snippet detection, AI-generated code risk detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.