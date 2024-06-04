Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Anchore Enterprise vs AuditJS for your software composition analysis needs.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. AuditJS is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise and AuditJS serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: Anchore Anchore Enterprise is Commercial while AuditJS is Free, AuditJS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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