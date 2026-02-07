Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by AnChain.AI. Phoenix Security ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Phoenix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting cryptocurrency holdings and managing regulatory risk should use AnChain.AI Web3 Security for its native VASP wallet screening and AML compliance tooling, which competitors bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform maps to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both detection and incident analysis, unusual depth for a blockchain-focused vendor. Skip this if your organization holds no digital assets or has no Web3 exposure; the tool is purpose-built for crypto operations, not general enterprise security.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from multiple scanners will cut through it with Phoenix Security ASPM, which deduplicates and prioritizes findings by actual exploitability rather than severity scores alone. The platform's CNAPP integration and automated triage across application and cloud attack surfaces directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, covering both the continuous monitoring and incident characterization your team actually needs. Skip this if you're still looking for a single vendor to handle code scanning, infrastructure-as-code, and runtime detection; Phoenix focuses on the triage problem, not the scanning problem.
AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection
ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AnChain.AI Web3 Security vs Phoenix Security ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security: AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection. built by AnChain.AI. Core capabilities include Smart contract auditing, Blockchain incident response, VASP wallet screening..
Phoenix Security ASPM: ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context. built by Phoenix Security. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ingestion from multiple security scanners, Vulnerability prioritization and contextualization, Deduplication of security findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security differentiates with Smart contract auditing, Blockchain incident response, VASP wallet screening. Phoenix Security ASPM differentiates with Vulnerability ingestion from multiple security scanners, Vulnerability prioritization and contextualization, Deduplication of security findings.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security is developed by AnChain.AI. Phoenix Security ASPM is developed by Phoenix Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security and Phoenix Security ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox