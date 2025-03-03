Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..

Phoenix Security ASPM: ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context. built by Phoenix Security. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ingestion from multiple security scanners, Vulnerability prioritization and contextualization, Deduplication of security findings..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.