Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Phoenix Security ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Phoenix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from multiple scanners will cut through it with Phoenix Security ASPM, which deduplicates and prioritizes findings by actual exploitability rather than severity scores alone. The platform's CNAPP integration and automated triage across application and cloud attack surfaces directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, covering both the continuous monitoring and incident characterization your team actually needs. Skip this if you're still looking for a single vendor to handle code scanning, infrastructure-as-code, and runtime detection; Phoenix focuses on the triage problem, not the scanning problem.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Phoenix Security ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Phoenix Security ASPM: ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context. built by Phoenix Security. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ingestion from multiple security scanners, Vulnerability prioritization and contextualization, Deduplication of security findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Phoenix Security ASPM differentiates with Vulnerability ingestion from multiple security scanners, Vulnerability prioritization and contextualization, Deduplication of security findings.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Phoenix Security ASPM is developed by Phoenix Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and Phoenix Security ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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