Anantis TrapEye: Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network. built by ANANTIS. Core capabilities include Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity..

BW-Pot: BW-Pot is an interactive web application honeypot that deploys vulnerable applications to attract and monitor HTTP/HTTPS attacks, with automated logging to Google BigQuery for analysis..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.