Anantis TrapEye is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by ANANTIS. BW-Pot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams validating detection capabilities or running incident response tabletop exercises will find BW-Pot's value in its free deployment model and direct BigQuery integration for attack log analysis without infrastructure overhead. The automated logging pipeline eliminates manual log parsing, letting you focus on signal rather than collection. Skip this if you need production-grade deception at scale across network segments; BW-Pot's web-only scope means you're blind to non-HTTP attack vectors and lateral movement detection.
Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
BW-Pot is an interactive web application honeypot that deploys vulnerable applications to attract and monitor HTTP/HTTPS attacks, with automated logging to Google BigQuery for analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Anantis TrapEye vs BW-Pot for your honeypots & deception needs.
Anantis TrapEye: Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network. built by ANANTIS. Core capabilities include Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity..
BW-Pot: BW-Pot is an interactive web application honeypot that deploys vulnerable applications to attract and monitor HTTP/HTTPS attacks, with automated logging to Google BigQuery for analysis..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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