Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial application security posture management tool by Amplify Security. Snyk AI Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Development teams shipping code at velocity need Snyk AI Security Platform because it catches vulnerabilities before they hit production without forcing developers to learn security policy. The platform covers the full SDLC,from dependency scanning through application security,and its DeepCode AI engine cuts false positives that would otherwise bury the signal in noise. Skip this if your organization treats security as a separate gate; Snyk assumes developers own remediation and integrates directly into their workflow and GenAI assistants.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-powered developer security platform for SDLC code security & governance
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Snyk AI Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Snyk AI Security Platform: AI-powered developer security platform for SDLC code security & governance. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include AI-ready security testing engines powered by DeepCode AI, Vulnerability database for threat intelligence, AI-generated code security scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Snyk AI Security Platform differentiates with AI-ready security testing engines powered by DeepCode AI, Vulnerability database for threat intelligence, AI-generated code security scanning.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Snyk AI Security Platform is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Snyk AI Security Platform integrates with GenAI code assistants. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Snyk AI Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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