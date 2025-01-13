Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial application security posture management tool by Amplify Security. Opsera DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Opsera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Enterprise and mid-market teams drowning in disconnected security tools will see immediate value in Opsera DevSecOps Platform because it actually enforces policy across your entire pipeline instead of just bolting scanning onto existing workflows. Coverage of GV.PO, GV.OV, and continuous monitoring across NIST CSF 2.0 reflects a platform built around governance rather than detection alone, and the DORA metrics dashboards give you the KPIs security teams need to stop arguing with engineering about deployment velocity. Skip this if your priority is forensics and incident response; Opsera prioritizes prevention and compliance visibility over post-breach analysis.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
DevSecOps platform for unified tool integration, security, and governance
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Opsera DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Opsera DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform for unified tool integration, security, and governance. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Unified tool integration across security, quality, and development tools, DORA metrics dashboards for lead time, change failure rate, MTTR, and deployment frequency, Automated security testing and vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Opsera DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Unified tool integration across security, quality, and development tools, DORA metrics dashboards for lead time, change failure rate, MTTR, and deployment frequency, Automated security testing and vulnerability scanning.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Opsera DevSecOps Platform is developed by Opsera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Opsera DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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