Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..

Opsera DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform for unified tool integration, security, and governance. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Unified tool integration across security, quality, and development tools, DORA metrics dashboards for lead time, change failure rate, MTTR, and deployment frequency, Automated security testing and vulnerability scanning..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.