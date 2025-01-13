Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial application security posture management tool by Amplify Security. Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Mend AI Native AppSec Platform
Development teams shipping code fast will find real value in Mend AI Native AppSec Platform's reachability analysis, which actually deprioritizes the noise most SCA tools create by filtering vulnerabilities to those your code can reach. The platform covers SCA, SAST, container scanning, and dependency management across 271-person vendor backing a genuinely multi-stage pipeline rather than bolting features together. Skip this if your organization needs DAST or API security as a centerpiece; those are present but not the platform's strength, and you're paying for AI-native capabilities you won't use if you're primarily hunting for runtime flaws in production.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Mend AI Native AppSec Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Mend AI Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for open source security, Static Application Security Testing for proprietary code, Container security scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Mend AI Native AppSec Platform differentiates with Software Composition Analysis for open source security, Static Application Security Testing for proprietary code, Container security scanning.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Mend AI Native AppSec Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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