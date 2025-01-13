Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial application security posture management tool by Amplify Security. Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents is a commercial application security posture management tool by Jit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents
Security teams drowning in manual approval gates and ticket triage will find real relief in Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents, where AI agents handle the busywork while humans stay in control of decisions that matter. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through supply chain risk, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis through automated detection workflows. Skip this if your org needs deep forensics or incident response automation; Jit is built for reducing toil in the scan-to-remediation loop, not replacing your SOC.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents for your application security posture management needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents: AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight. built by Jit. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents differentiates with AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents is developed by Jit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents integrates with GitHub Actions, Jira, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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