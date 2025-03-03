Ammune API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by Ammune.ai. @fastify/helmet is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints will find immediate value in Ammune API Discovery's automated cataloging and real-time threat detection, which maps your actual API surface before you can protect it. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with AI-powered bot and DDoS protection layered on top of standard WAF coverage. Skip this if your primary concern is API governance and policy enforcement rather than threat detection; Ammune leans heavily into the security side of the API stack, not the operational inventory side.
Fastify teams building APIs that need HTTP header security without operational overhead should start with @fastify/helmet; it's a thin wrapper around the battle-tested helmet library, meaning you get OWASP Top 10 mitigations (CSP, HSTS, X-Frame-Options) with minimal configuration beyond `fastify.register()`. The 453 GitHub stars and zero-friction npm install make adoption frictionless for small-to-mid teams. Skip this if you need dynamic policy management, request-level header mutation, or centralized policy enforcement across multiple services; @fastify/helmet is intentionally static and Fastify-bound, not a gateway or orchestration tool.
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Ammune API Discovery vs @fastify/helmet for your api security needs.
Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..
@fastify/helmet: A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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