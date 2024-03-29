Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening is a free mobile threat defense tool. Ivanti Neurons for MDM is a commercial mobile device management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening
Security teams managing Android fleets at scale will find AMDH valuable for its automation of CIS benchmark compliance checks and malware detection without the licensing friction of commercial MDM tools. The tool's Python foundation means your engineers can audit and modify hardening rules directly rather than trusting a vendor's black box, which matters when you need compliance evidence that survives an audit. Skip this if you need real-time threat response or integration with your existing Jamf/Intune stack; AMDH is a hardening scanner, not an MDM replacement.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous device fleets should pick Ivanti Neurons for MDM for its genuine multi-OS depth: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS, and wearables all handled from one console with native enrollment automation via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot. The platform scores well across NIST PR.AA and PR.PS, meaning access control and platform hardening are genuinely native rather than bolted on. Skip this if your priority is detection and response speed; Ivanti's strength is enrollment, configuration, and asset inventory, not anomaly hunting or incident response orchestration.
AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis.
Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices
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Common questions about comparing AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening vs Ivanti Neurons for MDM for your mobile threat defense needs.
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening: AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis..
Ivanti Neurons for MDM: Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Multi-OS device management for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and VR/XR, Over-the-air device provisioning and configuration, Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening is open-source with 217 GitHub stars. Ivanti Neurons for MDM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening and Ivanti Neurons for MDM serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases. Key differences: AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening is Free while Ivanti Neurons for MDM is Commercial, AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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