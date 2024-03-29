AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening: AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis..

Ivanti Neurons for MDM: Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Multi-OS device management for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and VR/XR, Over-the-air device provisioning and configuration, Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.