AWS-native teams drowning in unclassified data across S3 buckets should start with Amazon Macie because it finds sensitive data at scale without requiring agents or extensive configuration. The tool integrates natively with S3 and costs nothing to pilot, making it the fastest path to baseline discovery for organizations already committed to AWS. Skip it if you need discovery across multi-cloud storage or have complex data residency rules that demand granular policy control; Macie's strength is breadth of scanning, not depth of compliance routing.

Aurva Access Monitoring

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing databases alongside emerging AI systems will get the most from Aurva Access Monitoring because it's one of the few platforms that treats agentic access as a first-class security problem, not an afterthought. The vendor covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Data Security, with particular strength in real-time detection of unusual access patterns across data flows and AI workloads. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance reporting and audit trails rather than behavioral anomalies; Aurva prioritizes detection speed over the kind of forensic audit history some regulated industries demand.