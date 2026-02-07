1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1Security. Aurva Access Monitoring is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing databases alongside emerging AI systems will get the most from Aurva Access Monitoring because it's one of the few platforms that treats agentic access as a first-class security problem, not an afterthought. The vendor covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Data Security, with particular strength in real-time detection of unusual access patterns across data flows and AI workloads. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance reporting and audit trails rather than behavioral anomalies; Aurva prioritizes detection speed over the kind of forensic audit history some regulated industries demand.
Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.
Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security vs Aurva Access Monitoring for your data security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..
Aurva Access Monitoring: Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Identity Security (AccessIQ)..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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