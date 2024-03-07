Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
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Common questions about comparing Amass vs Attaxion for your external attack surface management needs.
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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