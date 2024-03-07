Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..

Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.