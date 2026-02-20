Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Amass for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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