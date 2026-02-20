Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.