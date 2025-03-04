Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ALTR Data Security Platform is a commercial database security tool by ALTR. Thales CipherTrust Database Protection is a commercial database security tool by Thales Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.
Thales CipherTrust Database Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams with regulated databases who can't modify application code will find real value in CipherTrust Database Protection; column-level encryption without touching your application layer is genuinely rare, and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification on the key manager covers your compliance checkbox. The live key rotation without downtime matters more than vendors usually admit,it's the difference between maintenance windows that kill your SLA and ones that don't. Skip this if your databases are mostly unstructured data or if you need granular per-row masking rules that change by user; CipherTrust defaults to column-level controls and forces you into static masking policies.
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
Column-level database encryption without application code modification
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Common questions about comparing ALTR Data Security Platform vs Thales CipherTrust Database Protection for your database security needs.
ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..
Thales CipherTrust Database Protection: Column-level database encryption without application code modification. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Column-level database encryption, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES encryption..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in format-preserving encryption (fpe). ALTR Data Security Platform differentiates with Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Data masking and tokenization. Thales CipherTrust Database Protection differentiates with Column-level database encryption, AES encryption, Centralized key management via CipherTrust Manager.
ALTR Data Security Platform is developed by ALTR. Thales CipherTrust Database Protection is developed by Thales Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ALTR Data Security Platform and Thales CipherTrust Database Protection serve similar Database Security use cases: both are Database Security tools, both cover Database Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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