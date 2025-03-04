Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.

Thales CipherTrust Database Protection

Mid-market and enterprise teams with regulated databases who can't modify application code will find real value in CipherTrust Database Protection; column-level encryption without touching your application layer is genuinely rare, and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification on the key manager covers your compliance checkbox. The live key rotation without downtime matters more than vendors usually admit,it's the difference between maintenance windows that kill your SLA and ones that don't. Skip this if your databases are mostly unstructured data or if you need granular per-row masking rules that change by user; CipherTrust defaults to column-level controls and forces you into static masking policies.