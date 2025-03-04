ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..

Cossack Labs Hermes: Crypto framework for access control & encrypted data security in remote storage. built by Cossack Labs. Core capabilities include Client-side plaintext processing — sensitive data is never decrypted on the server, Cryptographic access control — permissions enforced via possession of cryptographic keys, Encrypted CRUD operations — server performs create, read, update, delete on encrypted data only..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.