Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ALTR Data Security Platform is a commercial database security tool by ALTR. Cossack Labs Hermes is a free database security tool by Cossack Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
Crypto framework for access control & encrypted data security in remote storage.
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Common questions about comparing ALTR Data Security Platform vs Cossack Labs Hermes for your database security needs.
ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..
Cossack Labs Hermes: Crypto framework for access control & encrypted data security in remote storage. built by Cossack Labs. Core capabilities include Client-side plaintext processing — sensitive data is never decrypted on the server, Cryptographic access control — permissions enforced via possession of cryptographic keys, Encrypted CRUD operations — server performs create, read, update, delete on encrypted data only..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ALTR Data Security Platform differentiates with Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE). Cossack Labs Hermes differentiates with Client-side plaintext processing — sensitive data is never decrypted on the server, Cryptographic access control — permissions enforced via possession of cryptographic keys, Encrypted CRUD operations — server performs create, read, update, delete on encrypted data only.
ALTR Data Security Platform is developed by ALTR. Cossack Labs Hermes is developed by Cossack Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ALTR Data Security Platform integrates with Snowflake. Cossack Labs Hermes integrates with Themis (Cossack Labs cryptographic library), OpenSSL (via Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ALTR Data Security Platform and Cossack Labs Hermes serve similar Database Security use cases: both are Database Security tools. Key differences: ALTR Data Security Platform is Commercial while Cossack Labs Hermes is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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