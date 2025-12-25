Altospam Mailsafe: Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats. built by Altospam. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis of emails, Heuristic analysis using regular expressions, Real-time blackhole list (RBL/DNSBL) checking..

BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.