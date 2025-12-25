Altospam Mailsafe is a commercial email security platforms tool by Altospam. ATG Managed Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Advanced Technology Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs drowning in spam and phishing will benefit most from Altospam Mailsafe because it combines multiple filtering methods,Bayesian analysis, behavioral AI, and real-time blackhole checking,without requiring a dedicated security team to tune it. The tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over post-breach recovery, which aligns with organizations that need fast, automated threat rejection rather than forensic capabilities. Skip this if you're an enterprise that needs advanced threat hunting, user behavior analytics, or deep integration with your SOC workflow; Altospam is deliberately lightweight.
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will find ATG Managed Email Security's value in its 100% antivirus SLA and straightforward anti-spam, anti-phishing stack that doesn't require constant tuning. The service covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through encryption and malware sandboxing, with optional HIPAA compliance for regulated workloads. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or post-breach response capabilities; ATG prioritizes prevention and monitoring over investigation tools, which makes sense for organizations without dedicated threat analysis resources.
Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats
Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP.
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Common questions about comparing Altospam Mailsafe vs ATG Managed Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Altospam Mailsafe: Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats. built by Altospam. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis of emails, Heuristic analysis using regular expressions, Real-time blackhole list (RBL/DNSBL) checking..
ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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