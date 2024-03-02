Alterix

Teams managing multiple SIEMs or migrating detection logic between platforms will find Alterix valuable for the mechanical task of converting Sigma and Yara rules without rewriting them from scratch. The free price point and GitHub availability mean zero friction for testing whether the conversion quality meets your standards before committing engineering time. Skip this if your organization has settled on a single SIEM with native rule support or if you need human-validated detections; Alterix handles syntax translation, not threat intelligence or rule tuning.