1Security Monitoring Tool: Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive, Behavior-based anomaly detection and alerting, Privileged access and permission change tracking..

Alterix: Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.