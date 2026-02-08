Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..

Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.