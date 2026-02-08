Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by TraceSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
Development teams shipping code fast need Application Security Testing to catch exploitable flaws before they reach production; its static analysis integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so vulnerabilities surface at commit time, not in staging. TraceSecurity's cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead for SMBs and mid-market shops, and the platform covers both PR.PS and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both secure coding practices and risk visibility. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime behavior; static testing finds the hole but doesn't tell you who's actually exploiting it in production.
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
Application security testing product from Trace Security
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Common questions about comparing Almanax vs Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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