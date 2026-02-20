Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown is a commercial brand protection tool by Allure Security. ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown
Startups and mid-market brands bleeding revenue to phishing and counterfeit sites need Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown because its in-house takedown team actually removes fake domains instead of just flagging them, cutting weeks off the typical remediation cycle. The operation scans 10 million-plus sites daily and maintains blocklists across ISPs, CDNs, and major browsers, meaning detected threats hit the network within hours. Skip this if your organization has the internal legal and technical bandwidth to manage takedowns solo or if you're only hunting advanced phishing tied to APT campaigns; Allure's strength is volume-based consumer-facing fraud, not targeted spear phishing investigation.
ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection
Security teams protecting brand-critical assets from external impersonation should start here; ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection catches typosquatting and look-alike domains at registration and SSL issuance, before attackers activate them. The platform monitors 100M+ domains continuously and executes automated takedowns across registrars and hosting providers globally, collapsing the typical weeks-long manual takedown cycle. Skip this if your threat model is primarily internal phishing or employee credential compromise; ZeroFox is built for outbound threats and excels there, with lighter capabilities around BEC detection than domain-specific threats.
AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service.
Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns
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Common questions about comparing Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown vs ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection for your brand protection needs.
Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..
ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection: Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Proprietary domain and URL sourcing, Look-alike domain detection from registrations and SSL certificates, Anti-cloaking browsers for hidden phishing site detection..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown differentiates with AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations. ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection differentiates with Proprietary domain and URL sourcing, Look-alike domain detection from registrations and SSL certificates, Anti-cloaking browsers for hidden phishing site detection.
Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown is developed by Allure Security. ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown and ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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