Axur Advanced Brand Protection: Automated brand protection platform detecting phishing & impersonation scams. built by Axur. Core capabilities include AI-powered visual asset analysis for brand impersonation detection, Automated phishing and fake website detection across URLs and domains, Social media fake profile and fraudulent ad monitoring..

ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection: Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Proprietary domain and URL sourcing, Look-alike domain detection from registrations and SSL certificates, Anti-cloaking browsers for hidden phishing site detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.