Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

CHEQ Form Guard: Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking on web forms, Fake user submission prevention, Lead quality filtering and segmentation..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.