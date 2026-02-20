Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Netcraft Phishing & Scam Protection: Phishing & scam detection and takedown service with automated threat discovery. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Automated phishing site detection in under 5 minutes, Phishing takedown with 1.9 hour median time, AI and pattern recognition for threat discovery..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.