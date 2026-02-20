Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Castle Device Intelligence: Device fingerprinting and intelligence for account security and fraud detection. built by Castle. Core capabilities include Device fingerprinting with 99.5% accuracy and 0.001% collision rate, Cookie-independent device identification, Ad blocker and privacy plugin bypass..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.