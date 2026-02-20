Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

BforeAI PreCrime: Preemptive platform that predicts & disrupts phishing/spoofing threats before launch. built by BforeAI. Core capabilities include Predictive threat detection up to 18 days ahead of traditional threat intelligence, Automated disruption and blocking of malicious internet traffic, Domain takedown execution before malicious content goes live..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.