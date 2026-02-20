Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Allthenticate. Autenticación Multifactor (MFA) is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Sincronet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-friction physical smartcard deployments will see immediate ROI from Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement, which eliminates the operational burden of lost credentials and replacement cycles while closing the cloning vulnerability that physical cards create. The tool directly strengthens NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function by shifting authentication to a device that's bound to the user and harder to duplicate than plastic hardware. Skip this if your workforce is primarily frontline or non-technical; smartphone-based credentials assume reliable device ownership and literacy, which doesn't work for everyone.
Autenticación Multifactor (MFA)
SMB and mid-market teams managing credential sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should pick Autenticación Multifactor because Sincronet's pay-per-use model eliminates the fixed licensing overhead that makes traditional MFA vendors uneconomical at this scale. The managed service handles enrollment, policy, and lifecycle at a fraction of the cost of building your own infrastructure or staffing an identity team. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or have mature zero-trust architecture already in place; Sincronet shines at stopping credential theft, not orchestrating complex access workflows.
Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control.
Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication
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Common questions about comparing Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement vs Autenticación Multifactor (MFA) for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement: Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control. built by Allthenticate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Replaces physical smartcards with mobile credentials, Smartphone-based access authentication, Protection against smartcard cloning attacks..
Autenticación Multifactor (MFA): Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication. built by Sincronet. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Managed multi-factor authentication service, Pay-per-use MSSP model, Protection against credential theft..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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