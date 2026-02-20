Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Allthenticate. Anonybit Workforce Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Anonybit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-friction physical smartcard deployments will see immediate ROI from Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement, which eliminates the operational burden of lost credentials and replacement cycles while closing the cloning vulnerability that physical cards create. The tool directly strengthens NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function by shifting authentication to a device that's bound to the user and harder to duplicate than plastic hardware. Skip this if your workforce is primarily frontline or non-technical; smartphone-based credentials assume reliable device ownership and literacy, which doesn't work for everyone.
Anonybit Workforce Authentication
Organizations replacing password-based help desk authentication and OTP fallbacks with biometric verification will see immediate friction reduction; Anonybit Workforce Authentication delivers this without centralizing sensitive biometric data, using sharded anonymized storage that keeps templates distributed and untraceable even if the vendor is compromised. The decentralized architecture is the real differentiator here, not a marketing claim. Skip this if your priority is breadth of MFA methods or deep integration with obscure legacy systems; Anonybit is built for IAM teams that can standardize on biometrics and are willing to train users on passwordless flows.
Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control.
Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions
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Common questions about comparing Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement vs Anonybit Workforce Authentication for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement: Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control. built by Allthenticate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Replaces physical smartcards with mobile credentials, Smartphone-based access authentication, Protection against smartcard cloning attacks..
Anonybit Workforce Authentication: Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserving biometric authentication, Decentralized biometric data storage using sharded anonymized bits, Liveness detection during biometric capture..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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