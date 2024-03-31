Allstar is a free application security posture management tool. Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security . Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Teams responsible for enforcing security policy across GitHub organizations should pick Allstar for its ability to catch violations before code reaches production; the free pricing and GitHub-native deployment mean you can start blocking dangerous patterns without procurement cycles. With 1,393 stars and active use at scale, the community has validated that its policy-as-code enforcement actually prevents common misconfigurations like unprotected branches and overpermissioned secrets. Skip this if your repositories live outside GitHub or you need detailed audit trails and remediation workflows; Allstar is a gatekeeper, not a forensics tool.