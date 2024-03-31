Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allstar is a free application security posture management tool. Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for enforcing security policy across GitHub organizations should pick Allstar for its ability to catch violations before code reaches production; the free pricing and GitHub-native deployment mean you can start blocking dangerous patterns without procurement cycles. With 1,393 stars and active use at scale, the community has validated that its policy-as-code enforcement actually prevents common misconfigurations like unprotected branches and overpermissioned secrets. Skip this if your repositories live outside GitHub or you need detailed audit trails and remediation workflows; Allstar is a gatekeeper, not a forensics tool.
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
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Common questions about comparing Allstar vs Legit VibeGuard for your application security posture management needs.
Allstar: Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed..
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allstar is open-source with 1,393 GitHub stars. Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allstar and Legit VibeGuard serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Allstar is Free while Legit VibeGuard is Commercial, Allstar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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