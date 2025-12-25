Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Allgress. SaltyCloud Isora Lite is a free third-party risk management tool by SaltyCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see the fastest ROI from Allgress Vendor Management Solution because its automated assessment engine cuts vendor onboarding from weeks to days without manual questionnaire wrestling. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls and includes continuous monitoring with risk scorecards that actually get board buy-in, not just another dashboard. Skip this if your vendor landscape is under 30 active relationships or if you need integrated vendor breach notification; Allgress assumes you're already past the "do we need VRM" question. Higher education security teams managing vendor risk on thin budgets should start with SaltyCloud Isora Lite because it eliminates the friction of manual HECVAT distribution and gives you a shared assessment database so you're not duplicating work across your institution. The InCommon Federation integration means your existing identity infrastructure plugs straight in, and the community database lets you inherit assessments from peer schools rather than reinventing the wheel. Skip this if you need continuous vendor monitoring or real-time threat intelligence; Isora Lite is assessment-first and doesn't replace ongoing vendor surveillance, only the initial intake.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Allgress Vendor Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see the fastest ROI from Allgress Vendor Management Solution because its automated assessment engine cuts vendor onboarding from weeks to days without manual questionnaire wrestling. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls and includes continuous monitoring with risk scorecards that actually get board buy-in, not just another dashboard. Skip this if your vendor landscape is under 30 active relationships or if you need integrated vendor breach notification; Allgress assumes you're already past the "do we need VRM" question.
Higher education security teams managing vendor risk on thin budgets should start with SaltyCloud Isora Lite because it eliminates the friction of manual HECVAT distribution and gives you a shared assessment database so you're not duplicating work across your institution. The InCommon Federation integration means your existing identity infrastructure plugs straight in, and the community database lets you inherit assessments from peer schools rather than reinventing the wheel. Skip this if you need continuous vendor monitoring or real-time threat intelligence; Isora Lite is assessment-first and doesn't replace ongoing vendor surveillance, only the initial intake.
Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform
Free TPSRM platform for EDU using HECVAT questionnaires to assess vendors
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Vendor Management Solution vs SaltyCloud Isora Lite for your third-party risk management needs.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution: Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring..
SaltyCloud Isora Lite: Free TPSRM platform for EDU using HECVAT questionnaires to assess vendors. built by SaltyCloud. Core capabilities include HECVAT questionnaire distribution to vendors, Community database for sharing HECVAT assessments, Vendor security scorecard generation..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution differentiates with Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring. SaltyCloud Isora Lite differentiates with HECVAT questionnaire distribution to vendors, Community database for sharing HECVAT assessments, Vendor security scorecard generation.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution is developed by Allgress. SaltyCloud Isora Lite is developed by SaltyCloud. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution and SaltyCloud Isora Lite serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Security Questionnaires. Key differences: Allgress Vendor Management Solution is Commercial while SaltyCloud Isora Lite is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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