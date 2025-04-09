Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. SaltyCloud Isora Lite is a free third-party risk management tool by SaltyCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Higher education security teams managing vendor risk on thin budgets should start with SaltyCloud Isora Lite because it eliminates the friction of manual HECVAT distribution and gives you a shared assessment database so you're not duplicating work across your institution. The InCommon Federation integration means your existing identity infrastructure plugs straight in, and the community database lets you inherit assessments from peer schools rather than reinventing the wheel. Skip this if you need continuous vendor monitoring or real-time threat intelligence; Isora Lite is assessment-first and doesn't replace ongoing vendor surveillance, only the initial intake.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Free TPSRM platform for EDU using HECVAT questionnaires to assess vendors
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs SaltyCloud Isora Lite for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
SaltyCloud Isora Lite: Free TPSRM platform for EDU using HECVAT questionnaires to assess vendors. built by SaltyCloud. Core capabilities include HECVAT questionnaire distribution to vendors, Community database for sharing HECVAT assessments, Vendor security scorecard generation..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. SaltyCloud Isora Lite differentiates with HECVAT questionnaire distribution to vendors, Community database for sharing HECVAT assessments, Vendor security scorecard generation.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. SaltyCloud Isora Lite is developed by SaltyCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and SaltyCloud Isora Lite serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Key differences: 3rdRisk Platform is Commercial while SaltyCloud Isora Lite is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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