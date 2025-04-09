3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

SaltyCloud Isora Lite: Free TPSRM platform for EDU using HECVAT questionnaires to assess vendors. built by SaltyCloud. Core capabilities include HECVAT questionnaire distribution to vendors, Community database for sharing HECVAT assessments, Vendor security scorecard generation..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.