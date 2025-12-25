Allgress Vendor Management Solution: Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring..

Bitsight Continuous Monitoring: Continuous monitoring platform for third-party cybersecurity risk assessment. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party cybersecurity performance monitoring, Correlated risk vectors for ransomware and data breach prediction, Fourth-party risk management with automatic product discovery..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.