Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..

OneTrust IT Risk Management: IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.