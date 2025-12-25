Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Risk Register is a commercial it risk management tool by Allgress. OneTrust IT Risk Management is a commercial it risk management tool by OneTrust, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams need a tool that actually tracks risk ownership across business units instead of letting remediation fall into gaps, and Allgress Risk Register does this through standardized workflows and cross-module escalation from compliance, incident, and vulnerability teams. The platform covers NIST GV.RM and GV.OV functions, meaning it forces you to document risk appetite upfront and feeds monitoring results back into strategy adjustments rather than becoming a static spreadsheet. Skip this if your organization treats risk registration as a one-time audit requirement; Allgress assumes continuous tracking and active ownership, which takes discipline to maintain.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling asset inventories across multiple business units will get the most from OneTrust IT Risk Management because it ties risk scores directly to business context instead of treating vulnerabilities as isolated findings. The platform covers the full NIST CSF 2.0 arc from asset discovery through risk strategy alignment, with automated control assessments that actually reduce the manual grading work that kills risk programs at scale. Skip this if your organization runs a mature, home-grown risk model already embedded in your workflows; OneTrust's strength is imposing structure on chaotic environments, not integrating into existing processes.
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Risk Register vs OneTrust IT Risk Management for your it risk management needs.
Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..
OneTrust IT Risk Management: IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Risk Register differentiates with Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact. OneTrust IT Risk Management differentiates with IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies.
Allgress Risk Register is developed by Allgress. OneTrust IT Risk Management is developed by OneTrust, LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Risk Register and OneTrust IT Risk Management serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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