Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..

Kovrr Cyber Risk Register: SaaS cyber risk register with quantified risk scenarios and financial metrics. built by Kovrr. Core capabilities include Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) for loss scenarios, Automated scenario likelihood calculations, Financial impact range assessments..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.