Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Risk Register is a commercial it risk management tool by Allgress. Kovrr Cyber Risk Register is a commercial it risk management tool by Kovrr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams need a tool that actually tracks risk ownership across business units instead of letting remediation fall into gaps, and Allgress Risk Register does this through standardized workflows and cross-module escalation from compliance, incident, and vulnerability teams. The platform covers NIST GV.RM and GV.OV functions, meaning it forces you to document risk appetite upfront and feeds monitoring results back into strategy adjustments rather than becoming a static spreadsheet. Skip this if your organization treats risk registration as a one-time audit requirement; Allgress assumes continuous tracking and active ownership, which takes discipline to maintain.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to translate risk findings into board language will get the most from Kovrr Cyber Risk Register. It quantifies cyber scenarios in financial terms with confidence metrics built in, so you're not guessing at loss ranges or arguing about likelihood; the math is auditable. Skip this if your organization hasn't moved past checkbox compliance or if you need deep technical control guidance tied to specific vulnerabilities, because Kovrr prioritizes risk aggregation and board reporting over tactical remediation workflows.
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
SaaS cyber risk register with quantified risk scenarios and financial metrics
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Risk Register vs Kovrr Cyber Risk Register for your it risk management needs.
Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..
Kovrr Cyber Risk Register: SaaS cyber risk register with quantified risk scenarios and financial metrics. built by Kovrr. Core capabilities include Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) for loss scenarios, Automated scenario likelihood calculations, Financial impact range assessments..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Risk Register differentiates with Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact. Kovrr Cyber Risk Register differentiates with Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) for loss scenarios, Automated scenario likelihood calculations, Financial impact range assessments.
Allgress Risk Register is developed by Allgress. Kovrr Cyber Risk Register is developed by Kovrr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Risk Register and Kovrr Cyber Risk Register serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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