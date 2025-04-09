Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

ZERON: AI-powered platform for cyber risk quantification, mgmt, and compliance. built by ZERON. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification using the proprietary QBER (Quantitative Breach and Exposure Risk) model, External attack surface visibility and management (Externo), Internal risk assessment and management (Interno)..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.