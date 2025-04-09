Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Ostendio GRC Platform: GRC platform for multi-framework compliance, risk, and vendor assessments. built by Ostendio. Core capabilities include Cross-walking across 300+ security and compliance frameworks, Real-time compliance activity visualization via Compliance Manager, Enterprise Risk Management module for creating and associating risk items..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.