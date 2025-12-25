Allgress Compliance Module: Enterprise compliance management platform for multi-framework assessments. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance support (FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, FFIEC, GLBA, ISO, NIST), Cross-compliance mapping and visualization, Centralized artifact repository for control evidence..

ARCON Security Compliance Management: Security compliance mgmt platform for IT risk detection and remediation. built by ARCON. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated risk scanning and assessment, Security and configuration assessments for databases, servers, OS, middleware, and network devices, Security drift management with baseline configuration monitoring..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.