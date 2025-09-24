Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..

AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.