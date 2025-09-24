Alkira Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Alkira. AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing perimeter-based network access with identity controls will see immediate value in Alkira Zero Trust Network Access, particularly when consolidating access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform's continuous authentication and real-time behavior monitoring directly address NIST PR.AA requirements without requiring parallel legacy infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs app-layer threat detection or behavioral analytics beyond access decisions; Alkira focuses strictly on the access gate, not what happens after users or services pass through it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
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Common questions about comparing Alkira Zero Trust Network Access vs AppGate High Performance ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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