Alkira Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Alkira. ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by ANGOKA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing perimeter-based network access with identity controls will see immediate value in Alkira Zero Trust Network Access, particularly when consolidating access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform's continuous authentication and real-time behavior monitoring directly address NIST PR.AA requirements without requiring parallel legacy infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs app-layer threat detection or behavioral analytics beyond access decisions; Alkira focuses strictly on the access gate, not what happens after users or services pass through it.
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM)
Enterprise security teams managing distributed cyber-physical infrastructure will get the most from ANGOKA Zero Trust Management because it treats machine identity as the enforcement point rather than bolting zero trust onto existing network architecture. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 pillars,identity management, infrastructure resilience, continuous monitoring, and asset management,which is rare for tools in this space. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native SaaS; ANGOKA's strength in OT/ICS and hybrid physical systems means it's overbuilt for pure IT shops running standard IAM.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems.
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Common questions about comparing Alkira Zero Trust Network Access vs ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) for your zero trust network access needs.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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