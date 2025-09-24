Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..

ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.