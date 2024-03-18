Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

Detection engineers and SOC analysts standardizing log schemas across heterogeneous infrastructure will find immediate value in OSSEM; it's the only free, community-maintained taxonomy that maps raw events to MITRE ATT&CK techniques at parse time, eliminating months of custom mapping work. With 1,289 GitHub stars and adoption by organizations like Microsoft and Splunk in their reference architectures, the schema has real production validation. Skip this if your team needs a turnkey SIEM or expects vendor support; OSSEM is a reference standard you integrate, not a platform you buy.