Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Security teams ingesting terabytes of log and event data will find Elastic Elasticsearch indispensable for real-time threat detection; its distributed architecture scales to handle continuous monitoring at volumes where traditional SIEM solutions choke, and native vector search enables behavioral anomaly detection that rule-based alerting cannot match. The platform's strength in DE.CM and DE.AE mapping reflects deep capability in finding what's abnormal and characterizing it, though it requires your team to own the investigation workflow rather than automating response. Skip this if you need turnkey incident response automation or managed threat hunting; Elasticsearch is a data foundation, not a decision engine.