Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Elastic Elasticsearch: Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Full-text search with Apache Lucene, Vector search and hybrid search, Real-time data analytics and aggregation..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.