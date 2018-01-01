Alice WonderBuild: Pre-production AI model, app, and agent stress testing and red teaming platform. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Pre-production AI model stress testing, Red teaming for AI applications and agents, Adversarial scenario simulation..

Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming: Automated AI red teaming platform for testing AI systems and LLMs. built by Mindgard limited. Core capabilities include Automated AI red teaming and security testing, Runtime vulnerability detection for AI systems, Testing for LLMs, image, audio, and multi-modal models..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.