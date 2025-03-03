Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Indusface AppTrana - WAF: Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.