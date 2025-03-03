Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.