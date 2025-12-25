LLM Guard

Teams building internal LLM applications on tight budgets will find LLM Guard's free toolkit most valuable for its prompt injection detection and data leakage prevention, which address the attack vectors that matter most in early deployment phases. The 2,043 GitHub stars and active community indicate a maintained project with enough adoption to validate its sanitization approach against real-world LLM risks. Skip this if you need commercial SLA support, managed infrastructure, or detection beyond prompt-level threats; LLM Guard is a self-hosted library for teams comfortable building guardrails themselves, not a hosted API or platform.