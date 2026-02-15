AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Alibaba Cloud AI Guardrails: Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Real-time moderation of AI inputs and AI-generated content (AIGC), Prompt injection attack detection (jailbreak prompts, role-play inducements, system command tampering), Sensitive and privacy data detection (personal and corporate-sensitive content)..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.