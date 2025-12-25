Alibaba Cloud IDaaS: Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics..

SGNL Continuous Identity platform: Real-time identity access control platform using context-aware policies. built by SGNL. Core capabilities include Identity Data Fabric for correlating identity, behavior, and environmental data, Dynamic Policy Engine with human-readable policy creation, CAEP Hub event framework for automated identity event response..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.